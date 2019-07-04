All set for first Ashada Friday atop Chamundi Hill tomorrow

Mysuru: With the first Ashada Friday puja set to take place at Chamundi Temple atop Chamundi Hill tomorrow, the District Administration has made all arrangements for the devotees to have hassle-free darshan of the deity.

Thousands of devotees from the city and elsewhere are expected to take part in tomorrow’s first Ashada Friday of the Ashada month of July.

The authorities have banned entry of all types of vehicles to the hill and have made vehicle parking arrangements near Lalitha Mahal Helipad for the benefit of devotees. The devotees are required to take KSRTC buses which is free to reach the hill.

The parking ground can accommodate 2,000 two-wheelers and about 1,000 four-wheelers and other passenger vehicles.

The KSRTC will be deploying 30 buses to ferry passengers from the helipad to the hill top and the services will start from 2 am. The KSRTC will add more buses depending on the rush.

The authorities have erected a waterproof pendal measuring 35’x80’, for the devotees to stand in zig-zg queues and await their turn to board buses.

Another waterproof pendal measuring 20x’40’ has been erected at a distance, under which the devotees can rest. Mobile toilets have been stationed at the helipad and public address system to make announcements.

Only VIP and VVIP vehicles will be allowed to the hill and these vehicles have to be parked at the new multi-level parking lot, which is nearing completion.

Prasada distribution venue changed: In a last minute decision, the authorities have shifted the prasada distribution venue.

Earlier, the venue was at the multi-level parking lot, but the authorities citing lack of water, shifted the venue to Dasoha Bhavan, where devotees can stand in queues and receive prasada.

At the temple, all last minute preparations are underway for the conduct of puja rituals, which will commence from as early as 3 am. The space around the temple is being cleaned using a sweeping machine and barricades have been erected to regulate devotee queues.

While entry is free for Dharmadarshana, the temple authorities have fixed Rs. 300 as entry ticket for special darshan, while the Abhisheka and special darshan ticket is priced at Rs. 500.

Mats have been rolled at a stretch of the path from Mahishasura statue to the temple. In all, the authorities have taken all necessary measures for ensuring an hassle and incident free darshan’for devotees.

The Police have made elaborate security arrangements and have deployed hundreds of personnel and Home Guards at the hill top and helipad to ensure safety and security of the devotes.

