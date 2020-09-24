Alleged sale of narcotic substance: Foreign national nabbed

September 24, 2020

Madikeri: A foreign nation, allegedly involved in selling narcotic substance, who had gone absconding, was nabbed by the Kodagu District Crime Investigation Bureau (DCIB) Police recently.

The arrested person is 29-year-old Opong Samson of Ghana West in South Africa, was presently residing at Horamaavu in Bengaluru.

Details: The DCIB Police, on Aug. 28, received information about drugs being supplied from a few persons, on the main road near Raja Seat in Madikeri, who had come in a car from Bengaluru and raided the spot. The Police had arrested three persons besides seizing the car and 300 grams of drugs.

During interrogation, the accused had revealed that they had come to supply drugs and had also told the Police that a few others with them including the foreign national had escaped. A case was registered at Madikeri Police Station.

As drug peddlers from Bengaluru, Kolkata, Kerala and a foreign national were involved in the case, it was considered as a special case and the Superintendent of Police (SP) had ordered the DCIB Police to nab others.

The DCIB Police, who collected relevant information, arrested a woman and a youth in Bengaluru on Sept. 14 and on Sept. 22, arrested the foreign national at Horamaavu in Bengaluru.

SP Kshama Mishra supervised DCIB Inspector N. Kumar Aradhya, Sub-Inspector H.B. Chandrashekar, ASI Hameed and staff B.L. Yogesh Kumar, Suresh, Saji, Niranjan, Vasanth, Anil Kumar, Venkatesh, Sharath Rai and Shashikumar and CDR Cell’s Rajesh and Girish in the nabbing operation.

The SP has announced a cash prize for the Police team.