Almost all sitting BJP MPs to get ticket

Bengaluru: With the deadline for filing of nominations for 14 Lok Sabha seats in southern half of the State just five days away (Mar.26), the BJP has reportedly decided to field almost all its sitting MPs. In another interesting development, the BJP is also said to have decided against supporting independent candidate Sumalatha, who filed her nomination at Mandya on Wednesday and field its own candidate from Mandya.

BJP National President Amit Shah, who held a meeting with top party leaders of the State over two days on Tuesday and Wednesday, is said to have finalised the list of LS candidates from the State.

Accordingly, MP Pratap Simha will be renominated from Mysuru-Kodagu seat, while senior BJP leader V. Sreenivasa Prasad will contest from Chamarajanagar (SC), Union Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda will contest from Bengaluru (North), which he currently represents, Shobha Karandlaje will again contest from Udupi-Chikmagalur seat and Union Minister Ramesh Jigajinagi from Vijayapura (SC) seat.

List of BJP Probables:

1. Mysuru-Kodagu- Pratap Simha

2. Chamarajanagar (SC)- V. Sreenivasa Prasad

3. Udupi-Chikmagalur- Shobha Karandlaje

4. Dakshina Kannada- Nalin Kumar Kateel

5.Shivamogga- B.Y. Raghavendra

6. Uttara Kannada -Anant Kumar Hegde

7. Belagavi-Suresh Angadi

8. Chikkodi- Anna Saheb Jolle

9. Vijayapura (SC)- Ramesh Jigajinagi

10. Bagalkot- P.C. Gaddigoudar

11. Haveri-Shivakumar Udasi

12. Dharwad- Prahlad Joshi

13. Davanagere- G.M. Siddeshwara

14. Chitradurga- A. Narayanaswamy

15. Koppal- Sangama Karadi

16. Raichur- Amaresh Nayak

17. Ballari- Devendrappa

18. Bidar- Bhagwanth Khuba

19. Kalaburagi-Umesh Jadhav

20. Kolar-Chalavadi Narayanaswamy

21. Chikkaballapur- B.N. Bachegowda

22. Tumakuru-G.S. Basavaraju

23. Bengaluru Rural-C.P. Yogeshwar

24. Bengaluru (South)-Tejaswini Ananth Kumar

25. Bengaluru (Central)-P.C. Mohan

26. Bengaluru (North)-D.V. Sadananda Gowda

