Almost all sitting BJP MPs to get ticket

Bengaluru: With the deadline for filing of nominations for 14 Lok Sabha seats in southern half of the State just five days away (Mar.26), the BJP has reportedly decided to field almost all its sitting MPs. In another interesting development, the BJP is also said to have decided against supporting independent candidate Sumalatha, who filed her nomination at Mandya on Wednesday and field its own candidate from Mandya.
BJP National President Amit Shah, who held a meeting with top party leaders of the State over two days on Tuesday and Wednesday, is said to have finalised the list of LS candidates from the State.
Accordingly, MP Pratap Simha will be renominated from Mysuru-Kodagu seat, while senior BJP leader V. Sreenivasa Prasad will contest from Chamarajanagar (SC), Union Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda will contest from Bengaluru (North), which he currently represents, Shobha Karandlaje will again contest from Udupi-Chikmagalur seat and Union Minister Ramesh Jigajinagi from Vijayapura (SC) seat.
List of BJP Probables:
1. Mysuru-Kodagu- Pratap Simha
2. Chamarajanagar (SC)- V. Sreenivasa Prasad
3. Udupi-Chikmagalur- Shobha Karandlaje
4. Dakshina Kannada- Nalin Kumar Kateel
5.Shivamogga- B.Y. Raghavendra
6. Uttara Kannada -Anant Kumar Hegde
7. Belagavi-Suresh Angadi
8. Chikkodi- Anna Saheb Jolle
9. Vijayapura (SC)- Ramesh Jigajinagi
10. Bagalkot- P.C. Gaddigoudar
11. Haveri-Shivakumar Udasi
12. Dharwad- Prahlad Joshi
13. Davanagere- G.M. Siddeshwara
14. Chitradurga- A. Narayanaswamy
15. Koppal- Sangama Karadi
16. Raichur- Amaresh Nayak
17. Ballari- Devendrappa
18. Bidar- Bhagwanth Khuba
19. Kalaburagi-Umesh Jadhav
20. Kolar-Chalavadi Narayanaswamy
21. Chikkaballapur- B.N. Bachegowda
22. Tumakuru-G.S. Basavaraju
23. Bengaluru Rural-C.P. Yogeshwar
24. Bengaluru (South)-Tejaswini Ananth Kumar
25. Bengaluru (Central)-P.C. Mohan
26. Bengaluru (North)-D.V. Sadananda Gowda
Am not sure if V. Sreenivasa Prasad would win, he is an very arrogant personality. I have seen on my own eyes, he shouting at on of the public , at that time he was in power. Now he is begging the public.