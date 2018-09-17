Ambedkar Development Corporation invites applications for loan

Mysuru: Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Development Corporation has invited applications from SC candidates for distribution of loan under Micro-Credit Scheme and Entrepreneurship Programme for the year 2018-19.

Applicants must be the residents of the State for more than 15 years and should be in the age group of 18-60 years. Candidate’s family annual income should not exceed Rs.98,000 for applicants of rural areas and Rs.1,20,000 of urban area. No family member should be employed in Government or Aided Institutions.

Prescribed application forms can be obtained for free at the District Office or at taluk-level, applications can be collected from the Taluk Development Officers of the Corporation. Also, applications can be download from the Department website www.adcl.karnataka.gov.in

Filled-in applications, along with passport size photograph, photocopies of income and caste certificates, Aadhar card / voter ID/ ration card, should be submitted before Oct.13.

For details, call Ph: 0821-2332480, according to a release.