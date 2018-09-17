Appointed KSOU Registrars

Mysuru: Dr. B. Ramesh has been appointed as the Registrar (Administration) of the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU).

He was the Chairman of the Department of Social Work in Tumkur University.

The Registrar’s post had fallen vacant, as the earlier Registrar, Dr. K.G. Chandrashekar had been transferred. KSOU Finance Officer Dr. A. Khader Khan was holding the in-charge post.

The order was passed by the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the Varsity.

Also, Dr. N.K. Lokanath of Department of Physics, University of Mysore, has been appointed as Registrar (Evaluation).