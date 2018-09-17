Appointed KSOU Registrars
News

Mysuru: Dr. B. Ramesh has been appointed as the Registrar (Administration) of the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU).

He was the Chairman of the Department of Social Work in Tumkur University.

The Registrar’s post had fallen vacant, as the earlier Registrar, Dr. K.G. Chandrashekar had been transferred. KSOU Finance Officer Dr. A. Khader Khan was holding the in-charge post.

The order was passed by the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the Varsity.

Also, Dr. N.K. Lokanath of Department of Physics, University of Mysore, has been appointed as Registrar (Evaluation).

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Appointed KSOU Registrars”

  1. Govinda says:
    September 17, 2018 at 7:18 pm

    congrats and good luck to dr. Lokanath on reporting as Reg (Eval) of KSOU. I hope Dr. Loka will work hard to bring name and fame to KSOU, so that Loka will become VC of KSOU in the near future. All the best to Loka.

    Reply

