Amit Shah begins hectic Mysuru visit

February 11, 2024

Inaugurates Parvathamma and Dr. Shamanur Shivashankarappa Guest House at Suttur

To visit Chamundi Hill Temple; to meet Cluster leaders and workers of four Lok Sabha seats

Mysore/Mysuru: Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Mysuru in the wee hours of today and his hectic engagements include a visit to the Suttur Mutt, a visit to Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill, BJP Core Committee meeting and a BJP Cluster meeting focussing on the Parliamentary constituencies of Mysuru-Kodagu, Mandya, Hassan and Chamarajanagar.

All the events are scheduled to take place after 2 pm today, though the official itinerary has not been released to the media. The Home Minister’s morning schedule of visiting Sri Chamundeshwari Temple was postponed to 3 pm today as the BJP leader arrived at Mysore Airport in an IAF Aircraft at 2.40 am today instead of his original arrival time of 11.30 pm yesterday.

From the Airport, the Home Minister’s cavalcade proceeded towards the Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel where he stayed overnight. At 12.15 pm, he proceeded towards the Suttur Mutt where he inaugurated Smt. Parvathamma and Dr. Sri Shamanur Shivashankarappa Guest House.

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji takes Senior BJP leader Amit Shah around the Suttur Mutt this morning.

Amit Shah’s arrival holds significant importance, particularly in light of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-JD(S) alliance and the imminent announcement of election candidates. His presence is anticipated to invigorate leaders and party workers, rallying them towards the BJP’s objective of securing more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha.

While the BJP has solidified its presence across most regions of the country, the old Mysuru region presents a notable challenge. However, the party aims to navigate this terrain smoothly through its alliance with the JD(S). During his brief visit to Mysuru, Shah will conduct a series of meetings aimed at motivating party workers and assessing the BJP’s readiness for the Lok Sabha elections.

Amit Shah lauds Suttur Mutt for noble work

Amit Shah arrived in Suttur today at 12.30 pm and he was received by Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji. Union Minister Pralhad V. Joshi, MP Pratap Simmha, former CM Basavaraj Bommai, former minister C.T. Ravi, BJP National General Secretary B.L. Santhosh, Opposition Leader in the State Assembly R. Ashoka, BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra and former MP Prabhakar Kore were present.

The Home Minister later inaugurated Smt. Parvathamma and Dr. Sri Shamanur Shivashankarappa Guest House constructed by the prominent Lingayat leader Dr. Shamanur Shivashankarappa.

The building, erected at a cost of Rs. 12 crore, boasts four floors and 50 rooms, providing accommodation for up to 700 guests.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha and BJP Mysuru (Rural) District President L.R. Mahadevaswamy receiving Amit Shah at Mysore Airport at 2.45 am today.

Speaking after the inauguration, Shah praised the extensive contributions of Suttur Mutt in various aspects of social upliftment, including education, healthcare, free food distribution, promotion of art and culture, and overall development of students into responsible citizens.

Highlighting the exemplary service rendered by all the 24 Gurus of Suttur Mutt and the current head, Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, Shah commended their selfless dedication to social causes. He noted that the Mutt has established over 350 educational institutions with 20,000 staff, serving the educational and spiritual needs of more than one lakh students annually.

In response to the accolades showered upon the Mutt, Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji likened Amit Shah to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s Iron Man, acknowledging Shah’s strong leadership qualities and unwavering commitment to the decisions taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the nation’s interests and welfare.