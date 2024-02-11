Amit Shah’s Mysuru visit attracts Congress protest 
February 11, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru:  Leaders and workers of Mysuru City and District Congress Committee staged a poster protest titled ‘My Tax My Right’ in the city this morning, in response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Mysuru. 

The protest, held at Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle (Metropole Circle), denounced the Central Government for what they called allegedly withholding Karnataka’s entitled tax share of Rs. 3,40,000 crore.

Wrapping black bands around their arms, the protesters voiced their dissent against Union Minister Amit Shah and the Central Government, while also affixing ‘My Tax My Right’ posters on the city walls.

Accusing Amit Shah of arriving in Mysuru without any tangible offerings, the protesters claimed that the Centre was deliberately depriving Karnataka of its rightful share, especially since the state is governed by the Congress party. They further criticised the Union Home Minister for visiting a drought-stricken state without providing any relief measures.

Additionally, the protesters alleged that the Union Government had failed to release funds promised in the budget to the State. The demonstration saw the participation of Mysuru District Congress Committee President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar, City Congress Committee President R. Murthy and other party members.

