An Ode to a Slogging Soul !

February 14, 2020

By Dr. K. Javeed Nayeem, MD

As a practising doctor over nearly forty long years, I have had an occasion to interact closely with the many medical representatives who visit my clinic almost every day as part of their work. This interaction has given me an opportunity to observe them from very close quarters and get an understanding of their joys, sorrows, hopes, aspirations and frustrations. Since the Federation of Medical and Sales Representatives’ Associations of India (FMRAI) is holding its National Conference in city for three days starting from today, I have written this poem as a tribute to their profession and challenges.

A Medical Rep’s Prayer

As I wait patiently for my turn

In this grim and gloomy waiting room

Amidst pained and tortured patients

And even little babes still in the womb

O Lord, Thou great healer

And maker of my destiny, gracious and kind

Listen kindly to my humble prayer

And a little piece of my mind

Please grant every doctor a little grace

To receive me, not with a frown but with a smile

And, to hear my humble plea

Let him spare just a little while

Let him show a little kindness

Especially when my boss is by my side

Lest I look so alien, strange and unknown

Let him be a little friendly when he calls me inside

To read and understand the brochures I give him

Grant him a little patience and some time

Grant him the wisdom to get the doses right

Just like how he keeps track of every penny and dime

Let him always have me by his side

In every battle with pain and disease that he fights

Let him always remember my little gifts

And put my products on every slip he writes

With targets, deadlines and so many doctors to meet

Times are really hard and there is so much strife

Yet, help me O Lord to file my daily reports right

And lead an honest, clean and simple life

And, at the end of the day when I put my bag down

With a smile and say “Ah, I’m done,

That really was a hard, back-breaking and thankless day

But thank God, now it’s time for some rest and fun”

Then Lord, let my little home become my heaven

And please let my children and my mate

Understand why I always come home so tired and late

And love me more, despite this job which they hate

And, last but not the least, kind master, if reborn I must be

Be kinder still and grant me this one little boon

Promise me that you’ll give me a less painful job

And also put in my mouth a tiny silver spoon !

e-mail:

[email protected]