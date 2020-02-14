An Ode to a Slogging Soul !

By Dr. K. Javeed Nayeem, MD
As a practising doctor over nearly forty long years, I have had an occasion to interact closely with the many medical representatives who visit my clinic almost every day as part of their work. This interaction has given me an opportunity to observe them from very close quarters and get an understanding of their joys, sorrows, hopes, aspirations and frustrations. Since the Federation of Medical and Sales Representatives’ Associations of India (FMRAI) is holding its National Conference in city for three days starting from today, I have written this poem as a tribute to their profession and challenges.
A Medical Rep’s Prayer
As I wait patiently for my turn
In this grim and gloomy waiting room
Amidst pained and tortured patients
And even little babes still in the womb
O Lord, Thou great healer
And maker of my destiny, gracious and kind
Listen kindly to my humble prayer
And a little piece of my mind
Please grant every doctor a little grace
To receive me, not with a frown but with a smile
And, to hear my humble plea
Let him spare just a little while
Let him show a little kindness
Especially when my boss is by my side
Lest I look so alien, strange and unknown
Let him be a little friendly when he calls me inside
To read and understand the brochures I give him
Grant him a little patience and some time
Grant him the wisdom to get the doses right
Just like how he keeps track of every penny and dime
Let him always have me by his side
In every battle with pain and disease that he fights
Let him always remember my little gifts
And put my products on every slip he writes
With targets, deadlines and so many doctors to meet
Times are really hard and there is so much strife
Yet, help me O Lord to file my daily reports right
And lead an honest, clean and simple life
And, at the end of the day when I put my bag down
With a smile and say “Ah, I’m done,
That really was a hard, back-breaking and thankless day
But thank God, now it’s time for some rest and fun”
Then Lord, let my little home become my heaven
And please let my children and my mate
Understand why I always come home so tired and late
And love me more, despite this job which they hate
And, last but not the least, kind master, if reborn I must be
Be kinder still and grant me this one little boon
Promise me that you’ll give me a less painful job
And also put in my mouth a tiny silver spoon !
The fact is these medical representatives leaves free samples to doctors, who give them to their patients charging the market value