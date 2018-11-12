Ananth Kumar: first person to speak in Kannada at United Nations

Ananth Kumar was the first person from India to speak in Kannada at the United Nations on 15th of October, 2012. He described his experience thus:

“I had the privilege of speaking at the United Nations headquarters in New York. My experience was made sweeter by the fact that I got to address the UN General Assembly in my beloved Kannada.”

“Before I began my speech, I made it a point to extend my greetings to all those present in my mother-tongue, Kannada!! I said, ‘Honourable President and brothers and sisters from all over the world, good morning to all of you…’ I then continued on how India is very closely committed to global peace and upholding human rights and how it is steadfast in its support for counter-terrorism.”

“Amongst the languages of India that are held in high esteem by the people of India, Kannada has a special significance. It is as old as 2,000 years and is spoken by a population of 38 million,” he had stated.