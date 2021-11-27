Annual General Body Meetings

November 27, 2021

Sri Kavery Kodava Association – Mysore East will hold its 20th Annual General Body Meeting (AGM) at the Association Office, CA No. 4, Vidyashankar Layout, Sathagalli, on Nov. 28 at 10 am. Association President P.S. Devaiah will preside over the meeting. For details, contact Ph: 0821-2952010, according to a press release from Association Honorary Secretary Kademada M. Belliappa.

Ursu Mandali Sangha will hold its AGM at Sri Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Samudaya Bhavana, Thyagaraja Road, on Nov. 28 at 9.30 am. Sangha President S. Lingaraje Urs will preside.

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Industrial Development Co-operative Society Ltd., Mysuru, will hold its AGM at the Society Office, #1,621, 1st Floor, Dakshineshwara Road, E and F Block, Ramakrishnanagar on Nov. 28 at 11 am. Society President Shantharaju will preside.

Mysuru and Chamarajanagar District Revenue Department Employees Housing Co-operative Society will hold its 11th AGM at its office premises in city at 11 am on Dec. 12. Society President C. Yohana will preside. Also, Pratibha Puraskar will be presented to meritorious children of the Society members on the occasion. Children who have scored above 85 percent marks in SSLC and PUC (2020-21) exams should submit their application in written format with a photocopy of marks card to the Society’s Office before Dec. 5. For details, call Mob: 89709-09518 or 90368-59947.