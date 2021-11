‘Samvahana Siri’ award ceremony

November 27, 2021

Senior scholar Prof.Mallepuram G. Venkatesh will be felicitated and young writer Dr.SatyamangalaMahadev will be conferred ‘Samvahana Siri’ award at a programme to be held under the joint aegis of Samvahana Trust and Mysuru District SharanaSahityaParishat at Dr. Sri ShivarathriRajendraBhavan on M.G. Road at 5.30 pm on Nov. 28.Suttur Seer Sri ShivarathriDeshikendraSwamiji will grace the occasion. Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra will confer the award while Karnataka Sahitya Academy Chairman Dr. B.V. Vasanth Kumar will speak about the two personalities. Former MLC and Samvahana Trust Hon. President Thontadarya will preside. MUDA Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh will be the chief guest. D.N. Lokappa and Dr.Helavarahundi Siddappa will be present.

Prof.Venkatesh, a former VC of Sanskrit University, had also served at Hampi Kannada University and Kannada Development Authority. He has bagged many awards including Rajyotsava and Nrupatunga awards.Dr.Mahadev hails from Satyamangala in Tumakuru. Currently serving as a Kannada faculty at Bengaluru’s Seshadaripuram College, he has many works to his credit and has bagged many awards.