November 27, 2021

Mysore Bank Colony Residents Cultural & Welfare Association, SBM Colony, will celebrate Kannada Rajyotsava on Nov. 28 at 6 pm at BGS School, SBM Colony. Adichunchanagiri Seer Sri Somanatha Swamiji of Mysuru branch will inaugurate the event. Mayor Sunanda Palanetra will be the chief guest.

An Orchestra by well-known artistes of Mysuru has been organised on the occasion, according to Association Secretary K.V. Ramanath [Mob: 94489-79349].