Another rule enforcer turns rule breaker !

August 10, 2021

Kodagu Assistant Commissioner paddles into troubled waters after going rafting with family when rafting is banned

Kushalnagar: Close on the heels of Mandya Tahsildar Chandrashekar S. Gali hosting a big fat birthday party for his son on Aug. 4 night at KRS, breaking the COVID protocol, now, another officer, who is supposed to be a law enforcer has broken the law, by going rafting along with his family members and other officials in River Cauvery at Dubare. Though river rafting has been banned at Dubare as per the orders passed by the State Government, Kodagu Assistant Commissioner had no qualms breaking that rule, a rule which he is supposed to enforce !

Assistant Commissioner Ishwar Kumar Khandu, who is also the Kodagu Tourism CEO, allegedly violated COVID-appropriate behaviour and protocol by taking part in river rafting in River Cauvery at Dubare along with his family members. Local residents have taken serious objection to the officer’s move and the photos of the officer and his family in rafting gear have gone viral on social media.

Questions are being raised on how laws are different when it comes to the common man and how the same law is twisted to accommodate the leisure trips of high-ranking officers.

They did not care for public protest!

Seeing the officers and family members rafting, a few tourists questioned as to how a banned activity was allowed while the same was denied to them. They also questioned how an officer, who is supposed to enforce rules could violate the same in full public view. However, these protests did not deter the officer, his family members and a few staff from entering the waters. After spending a few hours rafting and swimming, the group returned to Madikeri in their vehicles.