Screen addiction can cause diabetes

August 10, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Expressing grave concern over more and more people becoming diabetics, Dr. C.N. Manjunath, Director, Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Bengaluru, has said that ‘screen addiction’ has become the latest cause for people to contract this lifestyle disorder in the country.

He was speaking after releasing the book titled ‘Sakkare Kayile – Prashne ? Uttara’ (Diabetes – Question ? Answer) written by Dr. S.P. Yoganna of Suyog Hospital and published by Talukina Venkannaiah Smaraka Granthamale, Mysuru and District Kannada Sahitya Parishat, Mysuru, at Vijnana Bhavan in Manasagangothri here this morning.

Screen addiction is a group of behaviours that are negative, some negative outcomes that can happen when we use too much technology during our day. So, prolonged use of watching TV, video games, scrolling through social media, acts like a digital drug for our brain.

Stating that already 8 crore people in India are diabetics and another 8 crore are at the doorstep of contracting this disorder, Dr. Manjunath said that according to an estimate, India will have around 15 crore to 20 crore diabetics by 2040. Earlier, there was one diabetic among eight people but now we can find one among four, he observed.

The doctor prescribed a minimum 40 minutes of walking for every person to keep this disorder at a bay. “If you start walking before doctor’s advice, then it is ‘morning walk’; walking in the evening after doctor’s advice is ‘warning walk’; walking with wife is ‘darling walk’; walking with dog is ‘dogging walk’. You do whatever you want but never miss walking daily, he advised.

“Hitherto, people were workaholic but a majority of them have become alcoholic. For such people, doing nothing is a big job. Now there are big houses with less people; more specialists, more new diseases; people are interested in exploring moon but not interested to know who lives in their neighbourhood”, he stated.

Hailing Dr. Yoganna for writing an informative book with 500 questions and answers on diabetes, Dr. Manjunath said littérateurs are gifted with the art of writing but not for doctors. However, Dr. Yoganna is an exception as he has come out with a book which has 40 chapters.

“Every house must have this book which is like a glucometer. Diabetes and heart ailments are like two faces of a coin. People with heart ailments are sure to get diabetes after some years. Whereas diabetics are prone to heart attacks. In fact, diabetes is not a disease but disorder in body as pancreas stop producing insulin. While almost all parts of the body erode but not tongue. People must avoid food which tastes good for tongue. Diabetes cannot be cured but can be definitely controlled through diet, exercise and stress-free life,” Dr. Manjunath opined.

Dr. C.N. Manjunath (centre) of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Bengaluru, who released the book Sakkare Kayile – Prashne ? Uttara (Diabetes – Question ? Answer) written by Dr. S.P. Yoganna of Suyog Hospital in city this morning, is seen with (from left) N. C. Thammannagowda, Advocate, Dr. Y.D. Rajanna, President, District Kannada Sahitya Parishat, Prof. Mallepuram G. Venkatesh, former Vice-Chancellor, Sanskrit University, Dr. S.P. Yoganna, Medical writer, Dr. M. Annayya Kulal Ulthur, Chairman, Karnataka State IMA Kannada Doctors Writers’ Forum, Dr. B.V. Vasanthkumar, Chairman, Kannada Sahitya Academy, Bengaluru, T.S. Chayapathi, Publisher, Talukina Venkannaiah Smaraka Granthamale and Prathibha Murali, Chayapathi’s daughter.

Perils of low sugar

Continuing, Dr. Manjunath said that low sugar is quite dangerous and the symptoms are fatigue and sweating. People who experience these symptoms must eat chocolate or glucose biscuit. Men above 35 years of age and female above 40 years must get the whole body tested once in a year as a precaution. Early detection of disease will help in better treatment and recovery. People, before 55 years of age, will get diabetes because of their lifestyle sans exercise or diet, he said.

Dr. Manjunath said Corona has affected some parts of body of diabetics. The symptoms are loss of hair, weight loss and fatigue. Diabetes is one such disorder which can damage any part of the body, he added.

Prof. Mallepuram G. Venkatesh, former Vice-Chancellor, Sanskrit University, Dr. B.V. Vasanthkumar, Chairman, Kannada Sahitya Academy, Bengaluru, T.S. Chayapathi, Publisher, Talukina Venkannaiah Smaraka Granthamale and others were present.