Anti-Drug Drive

December 12, 2025

Police tighten noose on drug peddlers, stockists & consumers

Mysore/Mysuru: Following the Government’s firm stand against drug abuse and its resolve to dismantle narcotics networks, the Mysuru Police have intensified their operations to crack down on drug peddlers, vowing to continue the campaign until the menace is fully curbed.

The intensified crackdown began in July this year after a major MDMA (Methylenedioxymethamphetamine

— commonly known as ecstasy) racket was busted in a makeshift distillation unit inside a vehicle garage along the Ring Road service lane at Belavatta, under the jurisdiction of Narasimharaja (NR) Police Station.

The racket was exposed during a joint operation carried out by the Maharashtra Anti-Narcotics Squad and the Mysuru City Police. Four individuals were arrested and three accused are still absconding.

City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar told Star of Mysore this morning that the target is to make Mysuru drug-free. “We have been waging a war against drugs and operations have now intensified. Teams are targeting drug peddlers, stockists, transporters and consumers. Friends and aides of drug peddlers are being traced, tracked and monitored. All are being dealt with firmly under the law,” she said.

“We are conducting surprise visits to homes, neighbourhoods, educational institutions and raiding defunct industrial sheds as well as concealed sheds with high walls on Outer Ring Road and in city. These locations are being checked for any drug-related manufacturing or storage activity,” the Commissioner added.

She also stressed the crucial role of parents and teachers in combating drug menace. “Parents must closely observe their children’s activities. Teachers have an even greater responsibility. Any suspicious behaviour, changes in body language, disinterest in studies or sudden shifts in routine must be noted,” she said.

District update

Mysuru SP N. Vishnuvardhana said the District Police too are maintaining constant vigil. Awareness campaigns are held at schools and colleges.

“We have visited 166 colleges in Mysuru, reaching out to 14,000 students to spread awareness about drug abuse. Our informant and intelligence network has been reactivated and strengthened for effective monitoring. People entering Mysuru district from outside are being screened and their identities, phone numbers and addresses are being recorded,” he said.