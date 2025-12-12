Hydro Ganja!
December 12, 2025
  • Marijuana grown using hydroponics
  • Stock worth Rs. 17 lakh seized

Mysore/Mysuru: The City Crime Branch (CCB) Police conducted an intensive operation under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 in Naidu Nagar, within Narasimharaja Police Station limits.

Hydroponic weed, or hydro weed, is cannabis grown using a hydroponic method. Typically, hydroponic weed is grown indoors.

During the raid, officers seized 176 grams of Hydro Ganja, valued at approximately Rs. 17 lakh. The operation was carried out on Dec. 11.

Two accused — Aftab Ali Baig and Pratap Kumar — have been arrested in connection with the sale and purchase of Hydro Ganja. An FIR has been registered at Narasimharaja Police Station under the NDPS Act.

