MDMA racket: Shed locked, three accused still on the run
News

MDMA racket: Shed locked, three accused still on the run

December 12, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru:  The makeshift industrial shed inside a vehicle garage on the Ring Road service lane at Belavatta, where a massive MDMA (Methylene dioxymetham phetamine) drug racket was busted in July this year, has remained locked ever since the operation.

Police sources revealed that three more accused in the case are still absconding. These individuals are said to be aides of the four persons already arrested, and were allegedly responsible for supplying MDMA consignments manufactured inside the unit.

A senior officer confirmed that Police teams have been dispatched to Mumbai and Gujarat to trace the absconding accused, but efforts have not yielded results so far.

“They are avoiding mobile phone usage and have cut off contact with family members, making it difficult for us to track them. This has been a major hurdle in the investigation. However, efforts to apprehend them are continuing,” the officer said.

