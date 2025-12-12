HC halts Unity Mall works in Mysuru: Pramoda Devi clarifies

December 12, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Following publication of the news item titled “HC halts Unity Mall works in Mysuru — Pramoda Devi Wadiyar moves Court against Centre’s project supervised by her son MP Yaduveer Wadiyar !” in Star of Mysore dated Dec. 11, member of the erstwhile Mysore royal family Pramoda Devi Wadiyar has issued a clarification:

“As the matter is sub-judice, I am responding through this press note to the news item reported by a section of print media as well as the electronic media regarding the ‘status quo’ order of the Hon’ble High Court of Karnataka concerning Unity Mall proposed to be built at Doddakere Tank bed land in Survey Number 1 of Mysuru, Kasaba Hobli.”

“At the outset, I wish to clarify that I am not opposed to the showcasing of the State’s handicrafts and GI-tagged products, as has been erroneously insinuated by certain sections of the print and electronic media. Further, the speculation regarding alleged and non-existent ‘bahiranga and antaranga squabbles’ is a clear attempt to sensationalise the issue of exercising one’s rights of ownership.”

“The Karnataka Government was free to allot any piece of land belonging to the Government to set up the mall instead of allotting this particular piece of private property, a settled matter between the Government of India and the then State Government at the time of accession of States and subsequent agreement dated 23.01.1950. I do not think I am wrong in exercising my responsibility to retain and safeguard the legacy of my predecessors for future generations.”

“Relevant documents have been filed to substantiate my stand in the petition filed by me, and the Government response is awaited before the Hon’ble High Court of Karnataka for further proceedings.”

— Pramoda Devi Wadiyar F-1, The Mahishuru Palace, Mysuru – 570 001