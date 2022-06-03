Any complaints on streetlights?
News

Any complaints on streetlights?

June 3, 2022

Call 18004255925

Mysore/Mysuru: In a first-of-its kind in the State, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) will be establishing a Control Room with a toll-free number: 18004255925 to receive complaints on streetlights coming under its limits soon.

In a bid to save power, about 68,178 LED streetlights have been installed after removing mercury lamps which were being used earlier and to solve issues pertaining to streetlights swiftly, the MCC has established a Control Room exclusively to receive complaints on streetlights.

Under Public Private Partnership (PPP) model, eco-friendly LED streetlights at an estimated cost of Rs. 109.91 crore are being installed and to solve problems that arises from these LED streetlights, a Control Room is being established at Vani Vilas Water Works (VVWW), which will start functioning soon.

Meanwhile, an official at the Electricity Department of MCC told SOM that for the first time in the State, an exclusive Control Room for streetlights is being established which will function from 8 am to 11 pm and added that there are two Control Rooms in the MCC which will be exclusively devoted to receive complaints on streetlights problems.

2 COMMENTS ON THIS POST To “Any complaints on streetlights?”

  1. Rajendran says:
    June 3, 2022 at 9:36 pm

    Toll no. Is there,who will answer the calls.it will be another dead number

    Reply
  2. Sachin says:
    June 4, 2022 at 3:21 pm

    @Rajendran has raised a valid question.
    Perhaps going by past track record, it may work for a few weeks or months?
    Perhaps, it awaits the same fate as Mysore City bus service (ITS/Mitra), GPS, electronic board numbers, scheduled arrival times at bus stops facility etc?
    Everybody including the citizens will forget about it.
    Has anyone tried the numbers of the past toll free numbers introduced by the state in the last couple of years?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching