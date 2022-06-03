Any complaints on streetlights?

June 3, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: In a first-of-its kind in the State, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) will be establishing a Control Room with a toll-free number: 18004255925 to receive complaints on streetlights coming under its limits soon.

In a bid to save power, about 68,178 LED streetlights have been installed after removing mercury lamps which were being used earlier and to solve issues pertaining to streetlights swiftly, the MCC has established a Control Room exclusively to receive complaints on streetlights.

Under Public Private Partnership (PPP) model, eco-friendly LED streetlights at an estimated cost of Rs. 109.91 crore are being installed and to solve problems that arises from these LED streetlights, a Control Room is being established at Vani Vilas Water Works (VVWW), which will start functioning soon.

Meanwhile, an official at the Electricity Department of MCC told SOM that for the first time in the State, an exclusive Control Room for streetlights is being established which will function from 8 am to 11 pm and added that there are two Control Rooms in the MCC which will be exclusively devoted to receive complaints on streetlights problems.