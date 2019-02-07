Any takers for KSOU VC’s post?
Apply to Governor’s Special Secretary by Feb.20

Mysuru: The Governor’s Secretariat has invited applications for the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) Vice-Chancellor’s post.

The current VC Prof. D. Shivalingaiah’s tenure is ending on Mar.10. In the light of this, Governor’s Special Secretary B.R. Ramesh has invited applications on Feb.5.

According to University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines and KSOU Act 1992, the applicant should be a Professor for a minimum period of ten years or served in an equivalent post.

The applicants can download the application format available on the KSOU website www.ksoumysore.karnataka.gov.in. They should submit applications in triplicate, containing details of educational qualifications, academic/teaching experience, research and administrative experience to the Special Secretary to the Governor, Post Box No. 5033, Raj Bhavan, Bengaluru-560001 by 5.30 pm on Feb.20.

It may be mentioned here that Prof. Shivalingaiah was expecting his tenure to be extended as done earlier during the tenures of VCs Prof. K. Sudha Rao and Prof. K.S. Rangappa.

However, since the Governor’s Secretariat has called for application for the post of new VC, the KSOU sources say his term may not be extended.

February 7, 2019

