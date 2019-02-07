Rain, Rain go away… say Napoklu coffee growers

Madikeri: At a time when Kodagu’s coffee growers are busy picking coffee from their estates hoping for a good harvest, rain has played a spoilsport. Yesterday it rained in Napoklu, the coffee belt, hampering cherry picking and drying activities. Those growers who had put their coffee to dry in yards were shocked to see rain soaking the beans.

The rain was accompanied by thunder-showers and it is after a gap of six months that it rained in Napoklu and surrounding areas. Cloudy weather prevailed in this part of the district since the last three days and yesterday, it rained suddenly bringing coffee season activities to a grinding halt.

Coffee growers in the district were hoping for a better price this year as there are reports of scorching temperatures hampering Brazil’s prospects of a record Robusta-coffee harvest this year. Coffee beans are being roasted amid scorching conditions and lack of rain in Brazil, said reports. Unfortunately for Kodagu growers, while Brazil’s situation kindled hopes of a better price, rains have dampened the spirits.

Usually, it rains in March or April and the same is called the Blossom Showers in coffee growing areas in Chikkamagalur, Sakleshpur and Kodagu districts as it will help in the pollination of flowers with just 5 mm rain. After the blossom showers, growers have to induce flowering by using water from rivers or lakes.

This time, however, it has rained in Napoklu region, spreading the fear that more rains will spoil the coffee harvest, increasing the anxiety of growers.

