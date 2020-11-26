Appointed as CM’s Media Adviser

November 26, 2020

Bengaluru: The State Government on Wednesday appointed N. Bhrungeesh, a retired Director of Department of Information and Public Relations, as the Chief Minister’s Media Adviser.

He will replace Mahadeva Prakash who resigned recently.

In Aug. 2019, after the BJP came to power, Bhrungeesh, was in still service when he was appointed as CM B.S. Yediyurappa’s Media Secretary. Bhrungeesh had served as the Media Secretary during BSY’s first term as the CM in 2008-11. He also served as the Media Secretary to former CM S.M. Krishna and N. Dharam Singh.