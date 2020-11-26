‘Your probe must make Courts to punish criminals’

November 26, 2020

DG&IGP Praveen Sood reviews progress of criminal case investigations in city

Mysuru: Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) Praveen Sood has advised the Mysuru City Police to investigate in such a manner that the real accused get punishment from Courts.

Chairing a meeting to review the progress of investigation of criminal cases in city at the Office of Police Commissioner in Nazarbad here yesterday, he said that the job of Police does not end just by filing First Information Report (FIR).

They must investigate the cases in such a manner that the criminals do not escape punishment. It was possible to produce evidences before the Court only if they reach the crime spot immediately. Job of the Investigating Officer (IO) was to discharge his duty impartially without fear or favour. Through this, it would be possible to convince Judges about the crime committed by persons.

The DG&IGP asked the Police personnel to work efficiently and win confidence of people. This would bring good name not only to the Police Department but also to the State Government.

“You must take serious note of sale of narcotics, caste abuse, atrocities on women and children, missing children and adults. Your behaviour must not pose problems for general public,” he said.

National Emergency Integration: Sood said Police Control Room Number 100 and Fire Services Number 101 will be soon amalgamated and they would come out with a new National Emergency Integration number (112). The citizens should be informed about the change in number of two important services, he added.

City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) Dr. A.N. Prakash Gowda and Geetha Prasanna, all Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), all Police Inspectors attended the review meeting.

Earlier, the DG&IGP visited Police Training School at Jyothinagar and interacted with the trainees. He also inspected developmental works taken up in the School premises at a cost of Rs. 10 crore.