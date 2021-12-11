In Briefs

Apprentice training for ITI passed

December 11, 2021

The Department of Industrial Training and Employment in association with Hindustan Aeronautics Technical Training Institute, Bengaluru, has invited applications from ITI-passed candidates to provide one-year apprenticeship.  Apprentice training will be given in Fitters, Turners, Machinist, Electrician, Welder, Foundryman and Sheet Metal Worker trades. Applicants must have passed ITI and compulsorily register themselves at apprenticeshipindia.org/candidate registration.

Interested candidates may obtain the application forms from the Office of the Assistant Director, District Employment Exchange at Government ITI premises in N.R. Mohalla and submit the filled in applications at the same office before Dec. 29.

A copy of SSLC marks card, ITI marks card, caste certificate, Aadhaar card, recent passport size photo and a copy of NCVT MIS portal registration must be attached while applying. Training will be provided free of cost and stipend and other allowances will be provided.  For details, contact Ph: 0821-2489972, according to a press release from the Assistant Director, District Employment Exchange Office.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching