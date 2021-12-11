Apprentice training for ITI passed

December 11, 2021

The Department of Industrial Training and Employment in association with Hindustan Aeronautics Technical Training Institute, Bengaluru, has invited applications from ITI-passed candidates to provide one-year apprenticeship. Apprentice training will be given in Fitters, Turners, Machinist, Electrician, Welder, Foundryman and Sheet Metal Worker trades. Applicants must have passed ITI and compulsorily register themselves at apprenticeshipindia.org/candidate registration.

Interested candidates may obtain the application forms from the Office of the Assistant Director, District Employment Exchange at Government ITI premises in N.R. Mohalla and submit the filled in applications at the same office before Dec. 29.

A copy of SSLC marks card, ITI marks card, caste certificate, Aadhaar card, recent passport size photo and a copy of NCVT MIS portal registration must be attached while applying. Training will be provided free of cost and stipend and other allowances will be provided. For details, contact Ph: 0821-2489972, according to a press release from the Assistant Director, District Employment Exchange Office.