Ph.D Fellowship for Backward Classes

December 11, 2021

The Backward Classes Welfare Department has invited online applications from first year full- time Ph.D students belonging to categories 1, 2(A), 3(A), 3(B) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) of Karnataka to avail monthly Scholarship / Fellowship of Rs.10,000.

The students who are pursuing their Ph.D in any Karnataka Government Universities and Universities affiliated with the Government may apply online by visiting the website https://www.bcwd.karnataka.gov.in before 5.30 pm on Dec. 30. For details, contact Ph: 0821-2342917 or Mob: 80507-70004.