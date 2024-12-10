Are traffic AI cameras malfunctioning?

December 10, 2024

Car driver’s ordeal of getting notice for wearing seat belt!

Motorists receiving erroneous traffic rule violation notices

Mysuru: The Artificial Intelligence (AI) cameras installed by the Traffic Police to monitor violations and prevent accidents appear to be malfunctioning, with many motorists receiving notices for not wearing seat belts or helmets despite following traffic rules.

These AI cameras, positioned at key roads, circles, and junctions, are managed by the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS). However, due to lapses or negligence by staff reviewing the photos captured by these so-called hi-tech cameras, numerous motorists are now encountering unwarranted issues.

Incorrect seat belt notice

For instance, a driver of a high-end car recently drove along Mathrumandali Circle Road in V.V. Puram while wearing a seat belt. The AI camera installed near Mathrumandali Circle captured a photo of the driver. However, two days later, the Traffic Police sent a notice to the car owner’s address.

The notice read: “A fine of Rs. 500 has been imposed for driving without wearing a seat belt at Mathrumandali Circle. Pay the fine immediately to avoid legal action.” Surprisingly, the driver received three such notices for allegedly not wearing a seat belt at different locations.

Shocked and perplexed by these traffic violation notices despite following the rules, the driver visited the concerned Traffic Police Station. There, he was advised to contact the Traffic Automation Command Centre at the City Police Commissioner’s Office in Nazarbad.

Proof of incident

When the driver visited the Traffic Automation Command Centre, he was shown the photos captured by the AI cameras. Surprisingly, the images clearly showed the driver wearing a seat belt. When the driver pointed this out, the staff admitted the error and assured it would be corrected.

High-end luxury cars often have seat belts that match the colour of the seat and many such cars are designed not to start unless the seat belt is worn. Additionally, the seat belt can sometimes blend with the driver’s clothing colour.

However, the staff at the traffic automation centre appear to overlook these factors, issuing notices without properly verifying the photos. For them, seat belts are assumed to be black, and they fail to identify belts of different colours, leading to unwarranted notices.

This causes significant inconvenience to motorists, who often have to take time off work to visit Police Stations and resolve such errors.

It seems the staff managing traffic violations send notices based on AI camera photos without adequately verifying the violations.

Senior Police officials should prioritise training for the personnel handling the traffic automation centre and those verifying violation photos to ensure accuracy. Such measures could significantly reduce these instances of negligence improve efficiency.

Two-wheeler in Mysuru; violation in Periyapatna

In another instance of erroneous traffic violation notices, a two-wheeler rider in Mysuru has been booked for offences allegedly in Periyapatna.

The rider, employed at a private company in Bannimantap, Mysuru, begins work at 8 am, parks his vehicle at the company premises and retrieves it only after completing his shift in the evening.

Despite this, he received two notices for triple riding at Bettadapura Circle in Periyapatna on Nov. 17 and another notice on Dec. 1 for not wearing a helmet at Periyapatna Circle. On both dates, the two-wheeler was parked at his workplace between 8 am and 7 pm.