Wild elephants spotted on city outskirts

December 10, 2024

Forest officials launch operation to drive them back

Mysuru: Two wild tuskers which were roaming on city outskirts for the last one-and-a-half months are now being spotted at various villages in the taluk. This has created a sense of fear among the villagers besides becoming a headache to the Forest Department.

Yesterday, these tuskers were spotted in the surroundings of Jattihundi-Manikya villages, about 3 to 4 kms away from Bogadi Ring Road and this morning they were seen near Madanahalli close to Beerihundi.

Following information from the public yesterday, Forest Department officials, who visited the spot, have launched an operation to drive these tuskers back to the forests.

To ensure that no untoward incident takes place during the operation, Police and Forest staff visited the villages on Bogadi – Gaddige Road and alerted the villagers through public address system to stay indoors.

The operation to drive away the elephants, which had stayed put at a private plantation near Bommanahalli, was started by Forest staff. But the smart elephants managed to hoodwink Forest personnel and gained entry to an agricultural field near Beerihundi, prompting the officials to intensify the operation which was carried out throughout the night, thus preventing the tuskers from entering the city.

The two elephants were found wandering in Jayapura, Yedahalli, Mandanahali, Gujjegowdanapura and other villages in the taluk for the last one-and-a-half months and seem to be reluctant to go back to the forest.

Apart from causing fear and anxiety among farmers, the two wild elephants have destroyed crops causing loss to farmers.

Hunsur Elephant Task Force personnel, Mysuru Regional Forest Division staff and Leopard Task Force personnel, with co-operation from the Police are conducting the operation to drive the elephants back to the forest.