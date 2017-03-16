Army Recruitment Rally in Madikeri during May
News

Army Recruitment Rally in Madikeri during May

An army recruitment rally will be held from May 27 to June 4 at Madikeri Sports Stadium by Headquarters Recruiting Zone, Bengaluru.

Interested youth may fill the applications online from Mar. 30 to May 14 by logging on to: www.joinindianarmy.nic.in

The recruitment will be for the posts of  Soldier (writer), Warehouse-Keeper (Technical), Soldier (General Duty), Nursing Assistant, Veterinarian, Soldier (Tradesman) and Soldier Technical (for Karnataka’s 13 districts).

For details, contact Ph: 080-25599290 or 25596517.

March 16, 2017

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Army Recruitment Rally in Madikeri during May”

  1. ganesh says:
    March 27, 2018 at 8:19 pm

    I want job in INDIAN ARMY, I have passed 12TH

    Reply

