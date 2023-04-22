‘As Poll Ambassadors tell kin to vote’

April 22, 2023

Mysuru DC’s call to garment factory employees, workers at Koorgalli Industrial Area

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner Dr. K V. Rajendra has appealed to the employees and workers of a garment factory to don the role of election ambassadors and vote without a miss, besides encouraging their respective family members to exercise their franchise.

Dr. Rajendra visited Shahi Exports Garments at Koorgalli Industrial Area in the city yesterday, as part of Voter Awareness programme organised by the District SVEEP Committee and said “By voting as per conscience, you (the workers and employees) should fulfil the aspirations of democracy.”

“Voting is a sacred duty and hence everybody should compulsorily vote on May 10. You should also vote and encourage your family members, friends in the surroundings and relatives also to follow the suit,” advised DC Dr. Rajendra.

Nobody should neglect voting and must exercise their franchise irrespective of any work. Various facilities like shade, drinking water, toilet among others will be provided at the Polling Booths, added the DC.

K. M. Gayathri, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mysuru Zilla Panchayat and Nodal Officer of District SVEEP Committee said “One should vote as per their conscience, without coming under any influence. The role of working class is key to the development of the nation. By voting, everybody should contribute towards building a strong nation.”

Oath on voting was also administered on the occasion.

Executive Officer of Mysuru Taluk Panchayat H.D. Girish, Joint Director of Industries T. Dinesh, Deputy Director Varadegowda, Assistant Director Vijaykumar, ZP Assistant Director Vishwanath, Taluk Panchayat Assistant Director K. M. Raghunath, Yelwal Gram Panchayat Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) Hemanth and other Officers were present on the occasion.