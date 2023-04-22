PM Modi to campaign in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar on May 2 or 3

April 22, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: With less than a month left for Assembly elections in the State on May 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be coming to the State on a campaign tour shortly.

According to BJP sources, “The Prime Minister will be launching the State tour from Mysuru district, followed by Chamarajanagar, but the schedule is not yet fixed. Earlier, it was fixed for Apr. 29, but has been postponed tentatively to May 2 or 3, but yet to be confirmed.”

Substantiating this, Mysuru- Kodagu MP Pratap Simha told media persons that “PM Narendra Modi will be campaigning on behalf of the candidates in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts. While a road show of Modi is being planned in Mysuru, a public meeting has been organised at Chamarajanagar. But the dates are yet to be fixed.”

There is no dearth of star campaigners in BJP, who will also be hitting the campaign trail soon. Apart from Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP National President J.P. Nadda and several other star campaigners will also be campaigning for the party candidates in the State, added Simha.