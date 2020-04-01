Asha Kirana Hospital’s “Goodwill Bag”
Asha Kirana Hospital’s “Goodwill Bag”

April 1, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Asha Kirana Hospital is giving away a ‘Goodwill Bag’ to all the staff in the Hospital, including doctors, counsellors, nurses and maintenance staff.

Hospital Trustee K.S. Gururaja came up with the idea of the ‘Goodwill Bag’ that consists of 10-kg rice, 2-kg toor dal, 2-letre cooking oil, one dettol soap for handwash, one packet of bleaching powder for safe environment.

Hospital Chairman Dr. S.N. Mothi has, in a press release, said: “We are dispatching antiretroviral medicines by courier to Asha Kirana patients to ensure adherence. Antiretroviral Therapy is not available in all pharmacies, hence sent by Speed Post.”

The statement further adds: “Many staff have fear to come out but still come with a motto to serve. The ‘Goodwill Bag’ is not a gesture to pay back; Instead it is a gesture to pay forward so that the entire team works with resolve, respect and resilience during this challenging crisis.”

