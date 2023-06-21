Ashada Friday atop Chamundi Hill: Samithi to distribute Mango Burfi to 25,000 devotees

June 21, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: This year, Mango Burfi awaits the devotees who visit Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop the Chamundi Hill on the first Friday of Ashada month (Ashada Shukravara) that falls on June 23.

Over 25,000 devotees will get the sweet that will be distributed by Sri Chamundeshwari Seva Samithi and 8 teams of cooks are in the process of making the Prasadam. The Samithi has been distributing Prasadam every Ashada month on the first Ashada Friday for the last 18 years.

In 2020 and 2021, the Prasadam distribution was suspended due to the COVID pandemic where even the devotee entry to the Hill was banned and the Samithi that usually distributes speciality ladoos to thousands of devotees had in 2022, distributed a special type of Prasadam (Mysore Pak) made out of Horlicks to over 35,000 devotees.

Expert sweet-meat chefs from Athithya Catering are making the Prasadam using 30 kg maida, 200 kg milk kova, 400 kg sugar, 100 litre mango pulp, 3 kg pista, 5 kg badam, 2 tin Nandini ghee and 30 kg Nandini milk powder.

“The Samithi has been permitted to distribute Prasadam at the parking lot. Prasada distribution will begin from morning itself on Friday. Kesaribath, pongal and rava vangibath will be served for breakfast and kosambari, palya, bisibelebath, rice-sambar, papad, curds, mango burfi will be served for lunch,” said Sri Chamundeshwari Seva Samithi Members S.V. Nagesh and Arun Kumar Jain.