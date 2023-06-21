Surge in fatal accidents on Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway

June 21, 2023

3 killed as car rams into SUV after hitting road divider

Mandya: A car hit the road divider on Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway and rammed into a SUV, killing a couple and the driver on the spot and leaving one severely injured near Gejjalagere in Maddur taluk of Mandya district yesterday.

The deceased have been identified as Neeraj Kumar (55) and his wife Selvi (50) of Uttar Pradesh and car driver Kumar (30), a native of Koppa.

The seriously injured is the couple’s son Srivatsav, a techie, working at an IT Company in Bengaluru. Srivatsav has been admitted to Mandya District Hospital.

Neeraj Kumar was serving as the Additional Director of Training and Recruitment Division in Uttar Pradesh.

Yesterday at about 7.30 am, Neeraj Kumar, Selvi and Srivatsav left Bengaluru to Madikeri in a Maruti Dzire taxi.

While proceeding on Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway near Gejjalagere, the driver lost control of the car after it went over stagnant rain water on the Expressway resulting in the car hitting the median and ramming into a Tata Nexon SUV which was moving in front of the car.

Due to the impact, Neeraj and Selvi were killed on the spot and driver Kumar breathed his last when being shifted to a hospital while Srivatsav sustained serious injuries.

Four occupants of Tata Nexon have also sustained injuries.

A case has been registered at Maddur Traffic Police Station in this regard.

Following the accident, traffic on the Expressway was disrupted for some time.

Police, with the help of public, managed to shift the injured to the hospital and made way for smooth flow of traffic.