Apollo BGS Hospital conducts Neuro-Connect CME 

June 21, 2023

150 Neurologists, Neurosurgeons, General Physicians and Neuro Paediatricians attend

Mysore/Mysuru: The Neuro-Connect 2023 Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme, organised by Apollo BGS Hospitals in city recently in association with Association of Physicians of India (API) and Mysore District Family Physicians Association (MDFPA), brought together 150 Neurologists, Neurosurgeons, General Physicians and Neuro Paediatricians from various medical institutions of Mysuru and surrounding region to engage in an enriching and informative learning experience.

The Neuro-Connect programme aimed to foster knowledge exchange, collaboration and professional growth among experts in the field of neurology.

The event featured insightful presentations delivered by renowned experts in the neurology field from Apollo Hospitals in Mysuru and Bengaluru. The topics covered a wide spectrum of neurologic conditions, including neurological disorders, surgical interventions, paediatric neurology and emerging therapies.

Bharateesha Reddy, Vice- President and Unit Head of Apollo BGS Hospitals said, “Apollo Institute of Neurosciences is known for providing services of international standards in all aspects of neurology. With a focus on stroke care, interventional neurology, epilepsy, neuromuscular disorders, movement disorders and cognitive neurology, the Institute ensures the highest level of care and the best possible outcomes for patients.”

Dr. Somanath Vasudeva, HoD and Sr. Consultant Neurologist, Apollo BGS Hospitals, stated that “Neuro-Connect is designed to bridge the gap between primary and tertiary neuro care, by updating the practical knowledge and guidelines in management of common neurological disorders encountered in every day practice. It is truly a unique opportunity for Neurologists, Neurosurgeons and Neuro Paediatricians to come together, exchange knowledge and explore collaborative opportunities for the benefit of patients.”

Dr. Aumir Moin, Sr. Consultant Neurologist, Apollo BGS Hospitals said,“The success of the Neuro-Connect programme highlights our commitment of staying at the forefront of Neurology and providing the best possible care for patients. By fostering collaboration and continuous learning, events like these play a pivotal role in advancing the field of neurology and improving patient outcomes.”