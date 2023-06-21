What unites us, is Yoga: PM

June 21, 2023

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the National celebration of International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2023 via video message this morning. The national celebration of 9th International Day of Yoga was led by Vice- President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar at Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh.

The PM conveyed his best wishes to the citizens on the International Day of Yoga and explained that he is connecting with them via a video message as he is currently touring the United States of America due to various commitments, unlike previous occasions of Yoga Day when he was present here.

The PM informed that he will be attending the Yoga programme at the United Nations Headquarters around 5.30 pm (Indian time) and said, “The coming together of more than 180 countries on India’s call is historic and unprecedented.”

He recalled the support of a record number of countries in 2014 when the proposal for Yoga Day was tabled in the UN General Assembly making Yoga a global movement and a global spirit through the International Day of Yoga.

“What unites us, is Yoga”, the PM explained quoting the sages. He further added that the propagation of Yoga is an extension of the idea that the whole world is included as one family. Highlighting the theme of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’ for the G20 Summit being chaired by India this year, the Prime Minister underlined that the propagation of Yoga is the propagation of the spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’. “Today, crores of people all over the world are doing yoga together on the theme of ‘Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, he added.