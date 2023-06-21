Yoga should be part of life: MLA Bandisiddegowda
News

Yoga should be part of life: MLA Bandisiddegowda

June 21, 2023

Srirangapatna: Yoga should be a daily practice in our lives for excellent physical and mental health, opined Srirangapatna MLA Ramesh Babu Bandisiddegowda. He was speaking at the Yoga Day celebrations organised at Brindavan Gardens (Krishna Raja Sagar Dam) by Mandya District Administration, Zilla Panchayat, AYUSH Department, Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, Nehru Yuva Kendra, Department of Public Instruction, Department of PU Education and Patanjali Yoga Training Committee.

“Before starting our daily work, we should dedicate half-an-hour of our morning time to Yoga for better health and family happiness. Practising Yoga leads to successful execution of all other activities. Many great personalities have followed this and provided guidance,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumar spoke about how Yoga has the power to integrate the body, mind and soul. India is considered the global guru in the field of Yoga education. He emphasised that everyone should practise Yoga and incorporate it into their lives to promote health.

“While the body is hardware, the mind is software. If the body has issues, it can be treated medically. But if the mind has issues, it becomes difficult to treat. Therefore, Yoga practice is necessary to harmonise the body and mind,” he said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) N. Yathish spoke about the stress faced by Police personnel while performing their duties.  “If Police personnel practise Yoga, they can provide even better service to the public,” he opined.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching