Yoga should be part of life: MLA Bandisiddegowda

June 21, 2023

Srirangapatna: Yoga should be a daily practice in our lives for excellent physical and mental health, opined Srirangapatna MLA Ramesh Babu Bandisiddegowda. He was speaking at the Yoga Day celebrations organised at Brindavan Gardens (Krishna Raja Sagar Dam) by Mandya District Administration, Zilla Panchayat, AYUSH Department, Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, Nehru Yuva Kendra, Department of Public Instruction, Department of PU Education and Patanjali Yoga Training Committee.

“Before starting our daily work, we should dedicate half-an-hour of our morning time to Yoga for better health and family happiness. Practising Yoga leads to successful execution of all other activities. Many great personalities have followed this and provided guidance,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumar spoke about how Yoga has the power to integrate the body, mind and soul. India is considered the global guru in the field of Yoga education. He emphasised that everyone should practise Yoga and incorporate it into their lives to promote health.

“While the body is hardware, the mind is software. If the body has issues, it can be treated medically. But if the mind has issues, it becomes difficult to treat. Therefore, Yoga practice is necessary to harmonise the body and mind,” he said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) N. Yathish spoke about the stress faced by Police personnel while performing their duties. “If Police personnel practise Yoga, they can provide even better service to the public,” he opined.