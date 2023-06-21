Govt. announces District Secretaries
News

Govt. announces District Secretaries

June 21, 2023

Dr. S. Selvakumar is Mysuru In-Charge Secretary

Bengaluru: To tone up administration at District-level, the State Government on Monday appointed IAS Officers belonging to various Departments, as District In-charge Secretaries for all the 31 districts of the State.

Senior IAS Officer Dr. S. Selvakumar has been appointed as Mysuru District In-charge Secretary. Dr. P.C. Jaffer has been appointed for Mandya, Dr. N.V. Prasad – Kodagu, Dr. M.N. Ajay Nagabushan – Hassan, N. Manjunath Prasad – Chamarajanagar, C. Shikha – Gadag, Dr. K.V. Trilokchandra – Ballari, V. Rashmi Mahesh – Ramanagara, T.K. Anil Kumar – Bengaluru Urban and Munish Maudgil for Bidar.

