State Govt. transfers 15 IPS Officers

June 21, 2023

Bengaluru: In a reshuffle of top Police Officers, the State Government on Tuesday transferred 15 IPS Officers.

Dr. M.B. Boralingaiah, a 2008 batch IPS Officer, has been posted as the DIGP (Southern Range) headquartered in Mysuru, in the downgraded post. For the first time in the recent past, a DIGP rank Officer has been appointed to the post, which was hitherto held by an IGP rank Officer.

Dr. Boralingaiah is currently serving as Belagavi City Police Commissioner. The Southern Range covers the districts of Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya, Hassan and Kodagu.

The incumbent IGP (Southern Range) Pravin Madhukar Pawar, a 2003 batch IPS Officer, has been transferred and posted as IGP (CID) at Bengaluru. The previous BJP Government had downgraded the post of Commissioner of Police, Mysuru city, an IGP rank post, twice and posted DIG rank Officers. In other transfers, C.B. Ryshyanth has been posted as Dakshina Kannada SP. He had earlier served as Mysuru SP from 2019 to 2021.