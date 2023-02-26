Asphalt roads, restore name board at J.P. Nagar
Asphalt roads, restore name board at J.P. Nagar

February 26, 2023

Sir,

I am a senior citizen residing on 17th Main, 7th Cross, ‘E’ Block, ‘C’ Zone, Third Stage, behind Sai Baba Temple in J.P. Nagar, Mysuru.

Our road as well as the next road have not been asphalted till today. But, the surrounding roads are asphalted.

Besides, the Kannada name board of Nachanahalli Kuppaluru, Third Stage at 17th Main and a direction board at the left side of my house, has to be given a facelift.

I request the authorities concerned to address the above mentioned problems before the Model Code of Conduct comes into effect, with elections ahead, in the interest of general public.

K.N. Aswathanarayan, J.P. Nagar, 6.2.2023

