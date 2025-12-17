Assembly clears Bill on ‘Jamma Bane’ lands

December 17, 2025

Resolves unique land ownership issues in Kodagu, introduces appellate mechanisms

Belagavi: The Karnataka Assembly on Tuesday passed a Bill to amend the Karnataka Land Revenue Act, 1964, to resolve long-standing land ownership issues linked to the ‘Jamma Bane’ tenure system in Kodagu district.

The Bill, introduced in August to enable modern recognition of land rights under the traditional ‘Jamma Bane’ system, was earlier referred to a select committee on the advice of Virajpet MLA Ajjikuttira S. Ponnanna and Madikeri MLA Dr. Mantar Gowda.

It was reintroduced in the House yesterday by Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda after the legislative sub-committee held five rounds of consultations to address concerns raised by landholders in Kodagu.

Explaining the rationale, Krishna Byre Gowda said the amendment accounts for the peculiar nature of ‘Jamma Bane’ lands, which were governed by the Coorg Land Revenue and Regulations Act, 1899, before the enactment of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act in 1964.

Some provisions of the 1899 law continued in practice despite not being explicitly incorporated in the later Act, leading to legal and administrative complications.

No clear entries in revenue records

According to the Statement of Objects and Reasons, ‘Jamma Bane’ tenure is a distinct form of landholding prevalent only in Kodagu, traditionally enjoyed by joint families based on customary rights, often without clear entries in revenue records.

The absence of explicit provisions to record the rights of joint family members has resulted in difficulties in mutation, registration, inheritance and alienation, triggering disputes and prolonged litigation.

The amendments seek to provide statutory recognition to the ‘Jamma Bane’ system by allowing the inclusion of joint family members’ particulars in mutation registers, mandating the reporting of acquisition of rights by joint family members, empowering revenue officials in Kodagu to recognise such rights and ensuring that details relating to family trees, survivorship, inheritance and associated privileges are recorded in land records.

‘Bhoomi’ complications resolved

The Bill also addresses the complications that arose after the introduction of the ‘Bhoomi’ land records software in 2000, when ‘pattedars’ were included under Form 9, leading to confusion over ownership, difficulty in land transactions, inter-generational transfers and an increase in court cases.

Krishna Byre Gowda said the present amendment is the outcome of nearly two years of consultations to resolve these issues.

Tahsildar Adalats

MLA Ponnanna told the House that the lack of clarity over ‘Jamma Bane’ ownership had adversely affected land sales, bank loan approvals and inheritance.

He stressed the need for careful implementation of the law and appropriate framing of rules to ensure the issue is effectively resolved.

Leader of the Opposition R. Ashok sought clarity on how the Government would deal with land records reflecting names of four to five generations of owners.

In response, Krishna Byre Gowda said local tahsildars would conduct adalats to hear objections before land records are modernised and finalised.

He added that the system would include an appellate mechanism to safeguard landowners’ rights.