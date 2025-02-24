Attack on Udayagiri Police Station: Mysuru Chalo

February 24, 2025

HC grants permission to Rashtra Suraksha Janandolana Samithi for peaceful protest

R. Ashoka and other top BJP leaders meet at private hotel in city to chalk out rally plans

‘Mysuru Chalo’ to be staged at Maharaja’s College Football Grounds later today

Mysuru: Following the imposition of prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS), from midnight on Feb. 23 to midnight on Feb. 24, banning all public gatherings, meetings and processions, the BJP-backed Rashtra Suraksha Janandolana Samithi approached the Karnataka High Court (HC) this morning.

Hearing the petition, the HC Single- Judge Bench led by Justice R. Devdas allowed the conduct of a peaceful rally after 3.30 pm at Maharaja’s College Football Grounds. The petitioners argued that the prohibitory orders violated their democratic right to protest, accusing the Police of high-handedness and a dictatorial attitude.

While permitting the rally, Justice Devdas stated that the organisers would be held responsible if any untoward incidents occurred during the event. The Court mandated that the rally proceedings be fully video-recorded, with the organisers accountable for maintaining peace.

The Court also directed the Mysuru City Police Commissioner to facilitate the rally while ensuring adequate security measures. Unconfirmed reports suggest that the organisers were asked to deposit Rs. 1 lakh and to conduct the protests in an open area.

Soon after the Court issued orders, BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra, Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Assembly R. Ashoka, MP Yaduveer Wadiyar, BJP City President L. Nagendra, former MP Prathap Simha and other leaders met at a private hotel near the entry point to Mysuru city on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway to chalk out the rally plans.

Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka, who arrived in Mysuru this morning seen with former MP Prathap Simha and others.

Ashoka flays ban orders

Meanwhile, condemning the prohibitory orders, R. Ashoka accused the Congress Government of suppressing the planned protest for political gains.

He stated, “We are not afraid of anything,” emphasising BJP’s resolve as the party awaits the High Court’s verdict on the petition challenging the ban.

“The sole intention of Congress is vote-bank politics and they can stoop to any level. The Udayagiri incident is just a sample. Law and Order will further deteriorate under the Congress rule. We want this Government to go,” he added.

Heavy Police presence through ‘nakabandis’ (check-points) at various points blanketed the heart of Mysuru city this morning, especially near Gun House Circle and Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple, with officers and lathi-wielding personnel stationed at every nook and corner to maintain order in the wake of two rallies planned this morning following the Udayagiri stone-pelting incident.

Security was tightened, with patrol vehicles constantly moving through key areas and checkpoints set up to monitor public movement. Nakabandis were also set up at the entrances of the city from various points including Bengaluru side to prevent the flow of people for the rally.

More than 500 Policemen were deployed along the route from Gun House Circle to Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple.

The BJP-backed Rashtra Suraksha Janandolana Samithi planned a ‘Mysore Chalo’ rally from Gun House Circle to Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple, to raise awareness against what they termed ‘anti-national’ forces endangering the lives of Police personnel.

Meanwhile, the Dalit Mahasabha planned a counter rally along the same route, accusing the BJP of attempting to incite violence for political gain.

Intelligence warning

Anticipating possible clashes, the City Police imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS), banning public gatherings and processions.

The orders were issued following intelligence reports warning of potential disturbances due to planned protest events.

Mysuru City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar had announced the ban orders through a press release, urging the public to maintain peace and cooperate.

As people gathered in the heart of the city this morning, Police personnel were seen informing them about the ban orders.

KSRTC buses, Police vans, and other vehicles were lined up from Gun House Circle to Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple and near Manipal Hospital Junction. Several goods vehicles arriving from Bengaluru were checked as there were reports of BJP State leaders planning to enter Mysuru city clandestinely.

Prathap Simha meets Vijayendra

In a noteworthy political move, former Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha met BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra at a private hotel on outskirts of Mysuru.

Seated beside Vijayendra, Prathap Simha engaged in a detailed conversation. The meeting has sparked intense curiosity as Prathap Simha, already noted for his alignment with the BJP rebels, chose this crucial moment to confer with Vijayendra.

The timing and nature of the discussion have fuelled speculation about possible shifts within the party’s internal dynamics.