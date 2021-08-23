Attempt to enter Karnataka using fake RT-PCR report: H.D. Kote Police arrest three Keralites
News

Attempt to enter Karnataka using fake RT-PCR report: H.D. Kote Police arrest three Keralites

August 23, 2021

H.D. Kote: H.D. Kote Police have arrested two persons for attempting to enter Karnataka State using fake RT-PCR report and have also arrested another person who had prepared the fake test report.

On Saturday, two persons from Kerala, who came to Bavali check-post in Karnataka-Kerala border, produced the fake RTP-CR reports to enter into Karnataka and were caught.

The arrested are Jabeer, Shariff and Ranjith, all from Vellimunda city of Wayanad district in Kerala.

The Police have also seized a computer and other equipment used to prepare the fake test reports. Another accused identified as Nishad has gone absconding.

Details: Following information that people from neighbouring Kerala State were entering Karnataka through Bavali check-post using fake RT-PCR test reports, H.D. Kote Police comprising SI Jayaprakash and staff Abdul Lathif, Vishwa and driver Mahadevashetty were conducting checking of vehicles at Bavali check-post, when accused Jabeer and Shariff, who came in a goods vehicle, produced the fake reports.

But when the Cops scanned the QR code mentioned in the test reports, the Police came to know that they were fake and took Jabeer and Shariff into custody. Based on the information provided by the accused, the Police team, which went to Vellimunda city, arrested Ranjit, who runs a tours and travels agency and seized the computer and other equipment used to prepare the fake reports.

Another accused Nishad has gone absconding and the Police have launched a hunt to nab him. Jabeer and Shariff were produced before a Court, which remanded them to judicial custody.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching