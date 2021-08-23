‘Personnel at Bavali border take money to allow people without RT-PCR report’

August 23, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: BJP MLC A.H. Vishwanath has accused the personnel at Bavali check-post on the border of Karnataka and Kerala of taking money to allow people from across the State without RT-PCR negative report.

Addressing a news conference here yesterday, he said the Case Positivity Rate (CPR) was very high in Kerala resulting in high Corona positive cases daily. To protect people’s health, the Government of Karnataka has made it mandatory to produce RT-PCR negative report got done within 72 hours before entering the State from both Kerala and Maharashtra. However, the personnel at the Bavali check-post are reportedly collecting money to allow people from the neighbouring State without insisting on negative report. This has defeated the very purpose of the Government’s intentions, he added.

The MLC urged the Government to close this border till the situation improves in Kerala in the interest of every one. Senior officers must make surprise visits to keep a tight vigil in the border. By intensifying checking at the border, the Government must withdraw the weekend curfew imposed on Mysuru city from 9 pm on Friday up to 5 am on Monday in view of low positivity rate. Traders are badly hit due to weekend curfew, he noted.

New district

Vishwanath said he and Hunsur MLA H.P. Manjunath have convened a meeting of traders, citizens and members of various organisations and associations to stake claim to make Hunsur as 32nd district of Karnataka.

The meeting will be held before the commencement of joint session of the State Legislature from Sept.13. Meetings in other four to five taluks will be held thereafter to take everyone into confidence. Since there are instances of forming new district with just two taluks, let the Government declare Hunsur as new district in memory of former CM D. Devaraj Urs.

Slams Simha

Taking a dig at Mysuru-Kodagu BJP MP Pratap Simha for staking claim for ten-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project, the MLC said this project was conceived when he (Vishwanath) was the MP. This project was not the work or achievement of Simha but of the previous UPA Government, previous MP, previous CM Siddharamaiah and previous PWD Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa. “You start any new project to take claim,” he noted.

Attacks GTD

Vishwanath also sought to know the contributions of Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) in Unduwadi Drinking Water Project and said it was JNNURM Project which he (Vishwanath) got approved and sanctioned funds from the Union Government.

School reopening

Welcoming the State Government’s decision to re-open 9th to 12th standard classes from today, the MLC wanted the Government to ensure its re-opening not only in urban areas but also in rural areas by taking all precautions. Cleanliness must be given priority in Schools along with clean drinking water and total sanitation of classrooms, he stated.