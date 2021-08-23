Bommai sets a target of 5 lakh vaccinations per day in State

August 23, 2021

Belagavi: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday that a target of five lakh COVID-19 vaccines per day has been set and they will do everything to achieve it.

Speaking to media persons after holding a meeting at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, he said that Karnataka has sought one crore vaccine units from the Centre.

The State Government has successfully controlled the COVID-19 pandemic and has set up 10 oxygen production units in the State. All these units will be commissioned in the next 20 days, he said.

An extra 15,000 units of the vaccines will be provided to the districts so that 40,000 units of the vaccine per day can be administered, he added.

The CM said that his Government has taken a note of shortage of dialysis centres in the State and will initiate action to meet the requirement.

The winter session of Karnataka Legislative Assembly will be held at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha here in December, the CM said.