Attempt to grab MUDA site with fake documents: 3 arrested

January 6, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has constituted a Verification Cell to check the authenticity of documents pertaining to its sites and other landed properties, the Lakshmipuram Police have taken three persons into custody on charges of attempting to grab a site, worth crores of rupees, by creating fake documents.

Those taken into custody have been identified as Mohammad Nayeem, a resident of Ghousianagar, Mubarak Shariff of Rajivnagar and Shahjahan of Udayagiri. They have been accused of creating fake documents of a MUDA site measuring 80’x100’ in Yadavagiri.

Mohammad Nayeem, one of the accused, had submitted documents pertaining to site measuring 80’x100’ (Site No.152) to SBI, on behalf of one Padma, wife of Murugan, to avail Bank loan. The documents were handed over to Bank’s (SBI) advocate B. Smitha Devaiah for legal opinion.

After receiving documents, Smitha Devaiah submitted them to Mysuru South Sub-Registrar’s Office to check the authenticity, when it was found prima facie that they were fake.

As Smitha Devaiah was also a MUDA advocate, she went to the MUDA Office and met the official who had ‘signed’ the documents. At the same time she also brought the matter to the notice of MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, following which she tallied the documents in her possession with that in MUDA records.

During scrutiny, it was confirmed that the documents presented by Nayeem were not issued by MUDA and were fake.

Thereafter, MUDA hatched a plan to nab all those who were behind the creation of fake documents pertaining to the said Yadavagiri site. After receiving information that those who submitted the fake documents were coming to the Office of MUDA’s advocate at 4 pm on Dec.31, MUDA Chairman Rajeev, accompanied by Police, went to the Office of MUDA Advocate when the accused Mohammad Nayeem, who had come along with his associates Mubarak Shariff and Shahjahan, were taken into custody.

During questioning, the trio confessed that they had come to MUDA advocate’s office for submission of documents following instructions from one Akram, a native of Mysuru now settled in Bengaluru and Bengaluru- based Chartered Accountant Srinivasmurthy.

Following a complaint by MUDA Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh, the Lakshmipuram Police booked a case against the five accused, who also included Akram and Srinivasmurthy, under Sections 468, 471 and 420 of IPC r/w 34 and are probing.

Meanwhile, the MUDA authorities have asked the site buyers and sellers to double-check the authenticity of documents at MUDA Office before entering into any deals.

MUDA Chairman Rajeev said that the authorities who scrutinised the documents pertaining to the said Yadavagiri site, have unearthed a mafia that is indulged in creation of fake documents. The documents, which were submitted to MUDA advocate Smitha for legal opinion were found to be completely fake during scrutiny.

Stating that a huge network of fake document creation was active, he said a thorough Police probe would reveal those behind this fake document mafia.