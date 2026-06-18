‘Attempts being made to tarnish Jayadeva’s image’  

June 18, 2026

Hospital Director Dr. B. Dinesh rejects allegations linking doctor shortage to patient deaths

Mysuru: Amid allegations that the absence of doctors led to the deaths of 11 patients at Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research on KRS Road in 24 hours, Hospital Director Dr. B. Dinesh has dismissed the claims, saying attempts are being made to tarnish the image of the reputed institution.

Addressing a press conference at the hospital boardroom yesterday, Dr. Dinesh said Jayadeva Hospital enjoys international recognition and that baseless allegations were damaging its reputation. Yesterday, reports said that 12 patients had died in 48 hours. The Director later clarified that 11 people had died in 24 hours.

Rejecting reports that doctors were unavailable, he said the hospital attends to 600 to 800 outpatients every day and admits around 100 patients, many of whom arrive with severe cardiac emergencies. Nearly 20 percent of the patients are brought in critical condition, he added.

“We admit patients to save lives, not for money. Treatment is always our priority and our doctors work with utmost dedication,” he said.

Clarifying the circumstances surrounding the 11 deaths, Dr. Dinesh said all the patients had suffered acute heart attacks and had been undergoing treatment for several days. They were not admitted on the same day.

“All were above 60 years of age and had arrived after the ‘golden hour’ had passed. They were critically ill and receiving intensive care. In such cases, the chances of recovery are very low,” he explained.

Dr. Dinesh said four doctors are on duty every night shift. While acknowledging a 5 to 7 percent shortage in staffing, he said steps are being taken to fill vacancies. The Government has sanctioned 200 additional beds for Mysuru, including 60 ICU beds, to meet growing demand.