August rain washes away 87-year-old record rainfall

Bengaluru: The South West Monsoon that lashed in Kodagu from Aug. 13 to Aug. 21 has surpassed the 87-year-old record rainfall.

In 1931, Kodagu had received a record rainfall of 1,559 mm in the month of August. But this month, the district has received 1,675 mm rain till Aug.21, according to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) sources.

The District has received a record of 768 mm of rain in three days — Aug. 15, 16 and 17. This may also be one of the main reasons for the frequent landslides and devastation occurred, according to IMD Director Geetha Agnihotri.

On Aug. 17 single day, the rainfall received in the District was 300 mm.