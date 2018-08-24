One more body retrieved
One more dead body was recovered from the ruins of landslide in Hebbatageri yesterday by National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF). The dead body of Minnanda Ummavva, who was washed away in the landslide in front of her son Mittu Ganapathy, was recovered with the help of locals by NDRF team.

On the morning of Aug. 17, a huge landslide, accompanied by flood waters, hit the house of Minnanda Mittu Ganapathy which was washed away.

He had built the house only six months ago. While the other members of the family managed to escape, there was no trace of 80-year-old Ummavva who was in the washroom.

Her body was buried under slush and was recovered from an area that was 50 metres from the house.

Meanwhile, a search operation for the body of Sabu Uthappa under the ruins of a landslide in Madapura is ongoing. The search is on even at Jodupala and Mukkodlu areas.

August 24, 2018

