Authorities announce tips on how to stay healthy during summer

March 20, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: With summer season having set in, the district authorities have announced several tips for the people to stay healthy during the hot season, as there are chances of reduced digestive power among children and the aged.

The people are advised to consume glucose-rich drinks to ensure that their body retains the desired level of water content. It is also necessary to drink water mixed with sugar, salt, natural fruit juices, butter milk, lassi, lemon juice, tender coconut water and other protein rich drinks that infuse enough glucose into the body.

Consumption of cucumber, pumpkin, ash gourd, tomato, carrot and such other glucose-rich vegetables, fruits such as watermelon, mango, grapes, pomegranate, etc., will help in boosting energy and ensuring intake of essential nutrients.

It is also advised to have less-spicy food and foods that are easily digestible. Also, it is necessary to avoid oily food and also to keep away from the sun as far as possible. People should wear white coloured lose-fitting dresses, preferably made of cotton. Also, it is advisable to clean the sweat regularly with handkerchief and to drink water regularly for maintaining body moisture. Wearing shades (protective eye gear) to protect eyes from sun rays, using umbrellas and wearing caps are also advisable.

The members of the public should immediately shift a person found suffering from obstructed speech and unusual behaviour to a place of shelter, where his/her head, neck, legs and feet should be cleaned with cold water, following which they should be fed with sugar and salt mixed water and then taken to a doctor or call a 108 Ambulance.

Don’ts during Summer

Common drinks such as coffee, tea and other drinks rich in sugar should not be excessively consumed during summer. Also it is better to avoid soda, carbonated drinks and other artificial drinks.

