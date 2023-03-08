Auto drivers taking innocent passengers for a ride

Sir,
This is to let you know about the bad experience I had while travelling in an autorickshaw in the city recently.
I boarded an autorickshaw near KSRTC Sub-urban bus stand and headed to a service apartment in JP Nagar. I had asked the auto driver to turn on the meter, rather than paying the demand fare. The total distance between the boarding and alighting point was around 7 kms. But, to my astonishment, it showed 11.5 kms, and the fare came up at Rs. 185.
I have been travelling so many times on the same route on two-wheeler, four-wheeler and also many times by autorickshaw. Certain auto drivers take this opportunity to fleece innocent people and bring a bad name to the entire fraternity, as some of them genuinely earn their daily bread without resorting to unfair means.
I did take the snap of the license display board of the auto driver and he got scared, as he did not realise I was a localite. We ran into an argument, as I could not bear what I was seeing. The auto driver immediately escaped from the scene.
We need to ensure a fare board is put up and all the meters are checked thoroughly, so that such unethical practices are put to rest. There are a lot of people who hire autos to meet their needs, but a few incidents like this, will definitely have our eyebrows raised and think twice before calling for an auto.
– Sai Niranjan, Mysuru, 24.2.2023
I have stopped using Auto except during urgent requirement because in front of the auto drivers we are simply helpless. We can’t get into argument with them. It’s better we ourselves take alternative options.